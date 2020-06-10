Early this week, a group was seen participating in a “counter-protest” to the Black Lives Matter movement in New Jersey, in which people re-created the killing of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

In the video, a man was seen kneeling on the neck of another man, with “Trump” and “All Lives Matter” banners and a thin blue line flag in the background, shouting unintelligibly as protestors in a moving vehicle chant “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd”.

After the video went viral on social media, a corrections officer who was part of the protest was suspended. The New Jersey Department of Corrections issued a statement declaring that the video of the counter-protest and mocking of George Floyd’s murder was “hateful and disappointing.”

The other man in the video was reportedly an employee of FedEx, and, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, was fired.