Viral Video Watch: Omar Abdullah posts video of cricket game in quarantine as others watch from their beds 'Quarantine time pass,' Abdullah tweeted. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/2rYZFUrGVl— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 10, 2020 Is it safe though? I mean to play inside with old people lying on beds around ?— Nasir Lone (@darfadarkoshur) June 10, 2020 And you think that's a good idea? People touching the same bat and ball, playing when they're actually supposed to rest, and risking old people getting hit by the ball.Pains to see people in leadership positions such as yours tweeting mindlessly and encouraging things like this!— Ankur Jhaveri (@jhaveriankur) June 10, 2020 Yeah right and touching same ball again and again by everyone will keep the virus sustained....ludos all over!— Ankit Tomar (@ank8tomar) June 10, 2020 No wonder these cases are on the rise— Nation_First (@My_Nation_First) June 10, 2020 I am sorry but does not look like a great idea.. It's a quarantine center and some patients may just feel like lying down and some peace...this actually looks disturbing... Really and figuratively— Abbas Katwarawala (@KSAbby) June 10, 2020 People ask me often; "what is it about India that I love so much" Need I say any more? https://t.co/QSsQfJOqIl pic.twitter.com/QdzIviTxMT— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 10, 2020 Same ball same bat will be touched by all. Some people don't understand the meaning of quarantine. 🤦— Pahadi (@IAmPahaadi) June 10, 2020