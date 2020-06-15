A woman in Odisha’s Naupara has claimed that she had to pull her over 100-year-old mother to the bank on a cot to get the latter’s pension money after the manager demanded physical verification of the account holder. pic.twitter.com/sc8kavbkXk — STAY AT YOUR HOME !!! (@Unbiasedmedia2) June 15, 2020

A woman aged over 100, identified as Labhe Baghel, in Naupura, Odisha, had sent her daughter to withdraw Rs 1,500 from her pension account, the Free Press Journal reported. But a bank official refused to release the money, demanding physical verification on the premises. That forced Baghel’s 70-year-old daughter, Gunja Dei, to drag her mother to the bank in her cot.

According to the Journal, the pension money was eventually released by the bank. The video was circulated widely, leading local ministers to condemn the bank and demand strict action against the employee involved. “Bank officials had been bothering the old lady for the last three months,” local MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi reportedly said. “The official flouted all laws and this act is against basic human rights.”