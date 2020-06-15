Odissa: 70-year-old woman had to pull her mother, over 100, on a cot to the bank for her pension
A bank official reportedly demanded physical verification.
A woman aged over 100, identified as Labhe Baghel, in Naupura, Odisha, had sent her daughter to withdraw Rs 1,500 from her pension account, the Free Press Journal reported. But a bank official refused to release the money, demanding physical verification on the premises. That forced Baghel’s 70-year-old daughter, Gunja Dei, to drag her mother to the bank in her cot.
According to the Journal, the pension money was eventually released by the bank. The video was circulated widely, leading local ministers to condemn the bank and demand strict action against the employee involved. “Bank officials had been bothering the old lady for the last three months,” local MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi reportedly said. “The official flouted all laws and this act is against basic human rights.”