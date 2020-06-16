Viral Video Watch: Saloni Gaur imitates Shashi Tharoor’s wordy ways, he tweets back ‘This is a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious misunderstanding.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Is Chandrachur Tharoor or Tharoor Chandrachur?Nevermind. pic.twitter.com/gUU3BeqPgu— Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) June 13, 2020 Flattered by the comedic imitation. However, I would like to believe that I am not such a garrulous sesquipedalian... Clearly the artiste on the screen does not suffer from hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Saloni Gaur Shashi Tharoor Read Comments Print