Around the Web Watch: Scenes of first heavy showers (and waterlogging) as the monsoon arrives in Mumbai The monsoon arrived in some other parts of the state as well. Scroll Staff An hour ago Heavy downpour at Borivali East #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/igDbxZXdtR— Aspiring Indian (@realityisenigma) June 18, 2020 Waterlogging on APMC road in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area after heavy rains lash the area#MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/pqx5Fb3M2G— TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) June 18, 2020 Heavy rains finally in Mulund #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TcCDMaBEbA— Glen Coelho 🇮🇳 (@whatmankalia) June 18, 2020 Raining heavily now...Seems like they don't need to do much to curb crowds now,monsoon will take care of that in #Mumbai :)#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zyUW2844C1— Tanmay V.S🌈🌴 (@tanmay_shinde99) June 18, 2020 Heaviest downpour of the season so far #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/iX3MorXbTO— Bertie (@goa_niz) June 18, 2020