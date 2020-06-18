Around the Web Watch: Former MP Pappu Yadav sits on a crane to paint over a banner of Chinese smartphone company The move to boycott Chinese goods is gathering momentum through exaggerated performances. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Bihar: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav climbs a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/TSUBGx8WvI— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020 WATCH: Meanwhile in Patna, former MP Pappu Yadav climbed atop a JCB to be able to blacken the banner of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Oppo! @pappuyadavjapl pic.twitter.com/79OxpbQfFz— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) June 18, 2020 Also watchBoycotting Chinese products: Watch a group of Indians violently destroy a television set Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China Pappu Yadav Read Comments Print