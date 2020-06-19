Around the Web ‘Genocidal colonist’: George Floyd rioters in Portland, US set a George Washington statue on fire Protestors draped the American flag over it first. Scroll Staff An hour ago Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States George Floyd Read Comments Print