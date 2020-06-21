Around the Web Watch: This is what Sunday’s solar eclipse looked like from different parts of Asia The phenomenon was visible from many countries in Asia and Africa. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Because even The Sun can have bad days. But an amazing view for humans. Formation of the Ring of Fire #SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/T3awahPd0V— Tania Gaur (@TaniaGaur) June 21, 2020 Wow! This was really cool to watch LIVE. The annular solar eclipse over Chiayi City in Taiwan. This is what it looked like just a few minutes ago! pic.twitter.com/f85sfSaExG— Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) June 21, 2020 “Ring of fire” another view on solar eclipse. #SolarEclipse2020 #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/fSVzjhWk6g— Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) June 21, 2020 #solareclipse #Delhi Around Time -12:20pm... pic.twitter.com/YLYlamqpZi— ANMOL SHARMA (@anmolmeeruthiya) June 21, 2020 Partial solar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand, taken by my iphone X, through a solar viewer. #SolarEclipse2020 #สุริยุปราคา pic.twitter.com/Lq5hmOBhRc— B-ブ (@kforkhunjay) June 21, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sun Moon Earth eclipse Read Comments Print