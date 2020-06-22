Viral Video Watch: Blind man scores a basket on his first try, his family cannot stop celebrating ecstatically An achievement worth the jubilation. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago This family’s reaction to their blind Uncle hitting a free throw on his first try — is the Twitter content I’m here for. Happy Father’s Day.🌎❤️🏀pic.twitter.com/QSYC60YYXG— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Basketball Family Read Comments Print