Watch the precise moments a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit southern Mexico The earthquake set-off a tsunami alert along Central America's Pacific coast. Scroll Staff An hour ago There was a strong 7.4-Mw earthquake earlier today in southern #Mexico. The focus of the quake—the point of fault rupture—was at a depth of 26.3 km.As frightening as it is to watch buildings wobble, it's better that than they stay utterly rigid—and collapse.#MexicoEarthquake pic.twitter.com/TnfmLbuY5K— Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) June 23, 2020 Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake kills at least five people in Mexicohttps://t.co/1lhJ2YdmfH pic.twitter.com/OP0A0ONEZe— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2020 An earthquake in Oaxaca Mexico turns a building into a waterfall. #earthquake #mexicoearthquake pic.twitter.com/Q252VX4QTN— Chad (@ChadBlue_) June 23, 2020 Another video 7.5 #earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Sismo #Oaxaca #Mexico 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2HXIAq77th— Angel Elemiah (@MaximoSPQR) June 23, 2020 VIDEO: 7.4M earthquake strikes southern Mexico, tsunami warning issued pic.twitter.com/xND5G5cD8v— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2020