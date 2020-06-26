Around the Web Watch: A group of Nigerian boys recreates the trailer of Chris Hemsworth’s film ‘Extraction’ ‘I think your version might be better than the original!!’ Hemsworth wrote. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago View this post on Instagram huge shout out to these amazing young film makers @ikorodu_bois for recreating @extraction trailer shot for shot! I think your version might be better than the original !! @netflixfilm A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 24, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Film nigeria Read Comments Print