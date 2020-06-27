View this post on Instagram

PURE LOVE 🐾❤️🐶 The upcoming generations are the future, if we teach them kindness, compassion and empathy for animals we would certainly control any animal abuse ahead. The basic we can try to teach children's is to feed animals and try to make them communicate with them. Adding on children's can learn values of responsibility, love and caring. We have obsolete laws for animal cruelties, the current generation who think themselves as great and animals as inferior are certainly not humans anymore. If we want to coexist, nurture species and protect our animals, then we need to start from the roots. And the best would be preparing our young ones with the feeling of empathy towards animals. What you think? Will this be effective and one of the ways to ahead protect our animals? Share your views.