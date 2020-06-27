Around the Web Watch: Locust swarms fly in the skies of Gurugram, Haryana, next to Delhi They could spread across the National Capital Region of Delhi next. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The unwanted guests have finally reached Gurugram NCR. I was wondering where they disappeared after creating havoc in Rajasthan and MP last month. #LocustsAttackpic.twitter.com/smuuZOptW0— Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) June 27, 2020 Bahut intezaar karaya ..Aakhir.. https://t.co/CJ0PS7Tax2— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) June 27, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi locusts Read Comments Print