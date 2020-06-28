Play

A snake rescuer in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu was in for a surprise when a Russell’s viper he rescued from a bathroom gave birth to young ones, The Indian Express reported.

Snake rescuer Murali caught the viper and put it in a gunny bag to release it into the forest, and put the bag under a tree after he realised that the snake could be giving birth. Two hours later, he found 35 newborn snakes in the bag, the report added.