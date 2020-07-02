So this is how the state fights a pandemic. By threatening to smash legs! Why is police and others being given such absurd powers @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/rzpaV8e34J — Freny Manecksha (@evilsickularist) July 2, 2020

A viral video shot in Kalyan, Maharashtra shows a person using a megaphone to threaten people in case they step out of their houses. The position of the person making the announcement in the video is unclear.

Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, and Kalyan-Dombivali municipal areas of Maharashtra have announced a total lockdown till July 12 to combat the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

“Police have made all necessary provisions to implement the lockdown,” the man in the video said. “We will not hesitate to smash the legs of whoever is seen roaming outside without any reason. The roads should be empty. You are all sensible people. Coronavirus has been spreading fast in Kalyan and it is only the residents who can ensure that the city is free from the virus soon.”