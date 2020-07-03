Around the Web Watch: A bird picks up a large fish from the ocean and flies around with it A most unusual sight. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Just in case you haven’t seen a bird flying around with a shark that it just plucked out of the ocean... pic.twitter.com/ILKqd9wrFG— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2020 Even better with the Chariots of Fire song underneath pic.twitter.com/RsRGkyEfJx— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 2, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. birds animals Read Comments Print