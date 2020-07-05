Neighborhood Woof volunteers Ayesha & her team who have done so much for animals were beaten up yesterday. Ayesha stands bleeding at Police Station & they refuse to register an FIR. @DelhiPolice please take cognizance of this crime & register this FIR pic.twitter.com/jP0Lbc2A27 — Naima (@naimakg_) July 4, 2020

Delhi-based animal rescue worker Ayesha Christina has alleged that she and other members of the animal care NGO called Neighbourhood Woof were attacked by some people in Delhi’s Rani Bagh area on Friday, NDTV reported.

A video of Christina covered in blood and detailing her ordeal has been widely circulated on social media.

“We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs,” she said in the video. “Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voice to be heard, this is what is done to us.”

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that a case has been filed and the matter is under investigation, the report added.