At least 20 people are dead after torrential rain in southwestern Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, local media said Sunday, as rescue workers sift through debris in search of at least 14 missing.

Over 50 people have either been killed or are missing owing to heavy flooding and landslides after southern Japan was hit by extreme weather, The Guardian reported.

Among those who died were 14 residents of an elderly care home in Kuma village. More rain has been forecast for the coming days.

Here are a few scenes from the damage and destruction.