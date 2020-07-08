Around the Web Watch: This company creates tiffin carriers made entirely from bamboo Zogam Bamboo Works is based in Churachandpur, Manipur. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A new product from Zogam Bamboo Works at Churachandpur, Manipur - the bamboo tiffin. Innovative eco-friendly products using local resources is key for sustainability and reviving post Covid-19 economy. Proudly #MadeinManipur#MadeinLamka@NBirenSingh @Pra87 @bamboooz99 pic.twitter.com/SWILTRpW9f— Golan Naulak (@GolanNaulak) July 6, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Manipur Eco-friendly Read Comments Print