Watch: Thousands protest in Israel’s Tel Aviv against government’s handling of Covid-19 crisis
The protest was conducted at the city’s iconic Rabin Square.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square in Israel to protest against the economic hardship caused by to the coronavirus pandemic, BBC reported. The protestors alleged that the compensation from government support schemes has not been paid. The demonstration saw the presence of small business owners, self-employed workers, and performing artistes’ groups.
Videos of the protest show the mask-wearing attendees clashing with the police at the venue. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met the activists on Friday to discuss their concerns, the BBC report added.