These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

Videos of cakes deceptively shaped to resemble everyday things like toilet paper, a shoe, an eggplant (and, in one case, even a human arm), etc are the latest trend to take social media by storm. An abundant supply of videos shows cakes shaped to resemble unlikely objects.

wait tbh to be able to make cakes like these is a talent ngl pic.twitter.com/0nq8VcuW83 — ًlissa Ψ (@kusuobf) July 13, 2020

Item #: SCP-4563

Class: Keter

Description: SCP-4563 is an inanimate object with a sharp blade handle, used for kitchen appliances. However, its ability to manifest any object by slicing the insides to convert their target into a tasty delicious cream-filled cake. pic.twitter.com/Uq7NiRiYLv — Ditzy 🤍 (@DitzyFlama) July 12, 2020

My version of is it cake? pic.twitter.com/vZebhduJFO — Lolo (@heatherdeyoo) July 12, 2020

The trend has also invited multiple reactions on social media.

they put u to sleep during surgery bc the government doesn’t want u to know that ur actually a cake — asiya (@ossiyuh) July 12, 2020

it’s January 2021, the pandemic is finally over. You haven’t met anyone in a year, and you’ve been talking to this one person all through the pandemic. You finally meet them, go towards them, finally being able to kiss them. You gently hold their face, and boom. they’re cake. — Tina (@kaafitweets) July 12, 2020

Did Hannibal eat humans or were they cake? — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 12, 2020