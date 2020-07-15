Play

A video of two staffers of a Japanese amusement park on a roller coaster ride has gone viral for an extraordinary reason – it demonstrates how amusement-park goers are expected to “scream inside their hearts” and not out loud.

The directive was given to minimise the risk of infection from the release of droplets while screaming.

Amusement parks in Japan and other places across the globe have issued directives suggesting people follow the norms of physical distancing and wear masks. This amusement park in Japan has promised that customers who keep their screams silent will get a discount on photos on the park’s signature Fujiyama coaster, news agency AFP reported.