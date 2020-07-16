Around the Web Watch: Statue of Black Lives Matter protestor Jen Reid replaces Edward Colston’s in Bristol, England ‘A plaque under the statue reads: Rejected by the citizens of Bristol.’ Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago A #Bristol, la statue d'Edward Colston, marchand d'esclaves du XVIIIe siècle, déboulonnée pendant une manifestation #BlackLivesMatter a été remplacée par celle de Jen Reid, une des manifestantes. L'oeuvre est celle de l'artiste Marc Quinn. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YeoeYUnYJR— France TV Londres (@France2londres) July 15, 2020 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020' by artist Marc Quinn. The statue was secretly installed in this morning and has replaced a monument of a slaver.A plaque under the statue reads: “Rejected by the citizens of Bristol.“Make sure to watch @Channel4News at 7pm tonight 📽📺🎬 pic.twitter.com/WjbFBxMJWj— Aaliyah Harris (@AH_journalism) July 15, 2020 Also watchAnti-racism protestors topple statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, England Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Black Lives Matter Racism England George Floyd Print