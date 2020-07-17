View this post on Instagram

#KindnessMatters - The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intentions. This soul was sitting in front of shop during heavy rains, the kind owner of the shop noticed and allowed her to come inside. 🐾❤️🐕 She was a little doubtful but later she accepted the kind gesture and came inside. This world is filled with cruel people, there are many who harm animals but such kind humans bring up a hope that still humanity exist! One of the greatest gifts you can bestow upon another or any living species is kindness. If someone is in need, lend them a helping hand. Do not wait for a thank you, because kindness is an act of giving without the expectation of something in return. Animals didn't choose living on the streets, but we can accept them and make them realize that yes they matter to us 🙏❤🐾 . . . . . . . . Video shared by @streetanimalsofmumbai 💖🐾 @ShraddhaKapoor @AnushkaSharma @Rakulpreet @virat.kohli @shikhardofficial @rohitsharma45 @SunnyLeone @aliaabhatt @egupta #streetdog #petsarefamily #dontshopadopt #dogsworld #rescuepup #furfriends #animalwelfare #rescuepetsofinstagram #streetdogsofindia #indiedog #pariahdog #straydog #straydogs #dogloverstagram #rescuedog #dog_features #dogs_of_instagram #thedodo #dogsarefamily #dogsarelove #dogs_of_instagram #bekindtoanimals #loveallanimals #animalliberation #animallivesmatter #dogmemes #choosecompassion #streetdogsofbombay #SPREADKHUSHIYA #Spreadlove