Around the Web Watch: Indian armed forces conduct exercises in Ladakh in Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s presence The defence minister visited a base in Stakna, Leh. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Ladakh: Troops of Indian Armed Forces carry out para dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/TX4eVOkeT0— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 #WATCH Indian Army T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carry out exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/Psc3CJOWok— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajnath Singh China Read Comments Print