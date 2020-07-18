Viral Video Watch: Rescued baby elephant Vedavathi takes a stroll with its keeper in Mysore, Karnataka Vedavathi currently lives in Mysore Zoo. Scroll Staff An hour ago #Vedavathi lives walking and running, #Somu takes around three times in a day. Look how she runs!!She was 89 kgs , when arrived now 110kgs, gained any 20kgs in two months.@aranya_kfd @CZA_Delhi @AnandSinghBS @KarnatakaWorld @PIBBengaluru pic.twitter.com/PFPlpFshWi— Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) July 13, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Karnataka Read Comments Print