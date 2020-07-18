Around the Web Watch: Would you buy this $250 hazmat suit designed for safe air travel during Covid-19? Over 50,000 people have bought the BioVYZR. Scroll Staff An hour ago 50,000 people have pre-ordered this $250 hazmat suit designed for flying during #Covid19. Meet the BioVYZR, equipped with anti-fogging windows and a hospital-grade air purifier. Read more: https://t.co/rMGiJ7ifc5 pic.twitter.com/sDYzxLqL1l— BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) July 18, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus travel planes Read Comments Print