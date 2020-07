In times like these, #VoltasBeko dishwashers have made lives easier and chores convenient. They're #TestedByRealMoms and bear their seal of approval. So, trust and bring home a dishwasher today. pic.twitter.com/RvC5bMTs66 — Voltas Beko (@VoltasBeko) July 16, 2020

A new advertisement for a dishwasher has sparked a debate on social media. It features four women discussing the benefits of the new appliance on a video call.

The advertisement carries the tagline “tested by real moms” and has been accused of being sexist, since it features no men.

Here are a few reactions seen on Twitter.

How big of a team was it that decided what the commercial of @VoltasBeko dishwasher should look like?



Even if was just 5, did it not occur to even a single one out of them that they will be sending a male chauvinist bullshit message?



Professional incompetency at its peak! — Phone Waale Baba Ji (@iJasOberoi) July 20, 2020

Where are the men in your ad voltas? Too busy doing the ‘important stuff’ is it? — manu arya (@manuarya83) July 20, 2020