Around the Web Social media video of motorcycle speeding at nearly 300 kmph on a highway gets rider arrested Bengaluru police arrested '@bluebeast46', who had shot the video while speeding across the Electronic City flyover during the lockdown. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram . . . . @Yamaha @Kawasaki @honda @ktm @suzuki@Ducati @agv @dainese @superbikesinbangalore@deadlyriderz @superbikesinindia @superbikesgram @thesaintsofspeed@south_asia_superbikers @superbikeskarnataka @@dream_motos @motozzers_ @bikepsyche_official @motorkingss A post shared by @ bluebeast46 on Jul 4, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT WATCH: Bengaluru police arrested a person who rode a bike at a high speed of almost 300 kmph on Electronic city flyover during the lockdown. The video was viral on social media. Central Crime Branch Police traced the rider and seized the bike-Yamaha 1000 cc. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/q6jJBJbWeh— Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 21, 2020