Around the Web Watch: Heartbreaking videos from Assam show fields, homes submerged under water The videos, filmed by Unified People's Movement, The Bahujan, testify to the plight of the residents of Assam battling floods every year. Scroll Staff An hour ago As of yesterday, homes of at least 2.4 million people were still submerged by flood waters of the Brahmaputra, Barak, and their tributaries as per ASDMA. Actual numbers could be twice that. #AssamFloods 2/n pic.twitter.com/u38N3fqg3B— Nilim Dutta (@NilimDutta) July 22, 2020 Also watchScenes of floods wreaking havoc across Assam, affecting lakhs of residents