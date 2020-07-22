Dairy farmers in Maharashtra launched an agitation demanding a hike in the price of milk procurement, NDTV reported. Videos of dairy farmers spilling milk on roads to mark the agitation were widely circulated on social media.

Dairy farmers in Sangli, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Beed and other districts of the state demanded a hike in milk procurement prices by Rs 5, the report added. The farmers have said that the pandemic and the lockdown have affected their business adversely.