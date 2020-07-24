Around the Web Watch: US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s viral speech on Ted Yoho’s misogynistic comments ‘Having a daughter does not make a man decent.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Rep @AOC: "I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly he does not want to. Clearly when given the opportunity he will not & I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women & using abusive language towards women." pic.twitter.com/XKymFh3Oyf— CSPAN (@cspan) July 23, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States misogyny Print