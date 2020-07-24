In Indore a vegetable vendor Raisa Ansari protested against the municipal authorities when they came to remove the handcarts of vegetables.The woman later claimed that she has done Phd in Materials Science from DAVV Indore. @ndtvindia @ndtv @GargiRawat #lockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RieGffTMyP — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 23, 2020

She is a Raisa Ansari (phd holder) and she is selling vegetable in Indore pic.twitter.com/sGNQ7GmGNx — vikram Singh jat (@vikramsinghjat7) July 23, 2020

A video of vegetable seller Raisa Ansari in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore protesting against the municipal corporation has gone viral on social media. Ansari claims to have a PhD in material sciences.

Ansari has alleged that municipal officers in the area were harassing the vegetable sellers and not letting them conduct business smoothly, NDTV reported. When asked about considering better job prospects given her academic qualification, she told NDTV, “No institutions, no colleges are ready to give jobs to Muslims or members of other communities.”

Ansari said that she completed her PhD in March 2011 from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore.