Bunch of monkeys playing with used PPE kits and medical waste which weren't disposed properly at a Covid care center.They also dragged the PPEs to the open lawn.



Just imagine how they would've chased the vanarams from the and cleared the area to dispose the waste off! pic.twitter.com/5ZpusRwczV — Sanjeevee sadagopan (@sanjusadagopan) July 24, 2020

A video of monkeys playing with discarded Personal Protective Equipment at a Covid-19 care facility in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu has raised concerns about the spread of disease, The Hindu reported.

The video was reportedly shot on Wednesday at a private school that has been converted to a Covid-19 care facility, and currently houses close to 80 asymptomatic patients under treatment the report added.

“We did notice that the PPE kits were not being disposed of properly and had alerted the doctors,” a patient was quoted as saying.

A day after the video went viral on social media, the care facility was disinfected and the PPE kits were disposed of according to the protocol.