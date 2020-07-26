Around the Web Watch: Ad filmmaker Imran Khan shows it’s possible to play the violin while riding a unicycle He makes it look easy. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago @BeingSalmanKhan Dear Sir, please have a look at #DilDiyaGallan, #Violin cover on my #Unicycle, my gratitude to you for making us all hit the road with #BMX & #Bicycles. Much #thanks @itsaadee @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani pic.twitter.com/pK6e522H11— Imran khan (@khanimmy) July 25, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video music Read Comments Print