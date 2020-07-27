If my name was Ehsan Jafri, I’d have been dead.



Social activist Saket Gokhale on Sunday posted yet another video of a group of people standing outside his residential building in Mumbai, Maharashtra, threatening him for opposing the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 5.

In the video tweeted by Gokhale, one man is seen and heard accusing him of opposing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya that was “pending for hundreds of years”.

“How long will Hindus hear such things?” the man in the video said, challenging Gokhale to step out of his house and “explain his actions”.

Gokhale had on Friday sought assistance from the Maharashtra government after a group of alleged RSS workers had gathered outside his house to chant slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. He had also posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.

Gokhale alleged that he started receiving death threats on his phone from RSS and BJP workers after he appeared on a news channel to oppose the ceremony in Ayodhya in light of the coronavirus pandemic. He had moved the Allahabad High Court seeking a restraining order on the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The activist had said that the ceremony would lead to a violation of physical distancing norms in place during the pandemic.

The High Court dismissed the petition on Friday.