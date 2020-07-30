Watch | Saifuddin Soz kept behind locked gates in his home, shouts "Let Supreme Court see how I am being detained" pic.twitter.com/nhRi1LE0Vf — NDTV (@ndtv) July 29, 2020

Congress leader and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz said on Wednesday that he continues to be in detention at his house in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, NDTV reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed the Supreme Court in the same day that Soz is not under detention. Soz’s wife had filed a petition in the Supreme Court for his release, the report added.

“There is no restriction on the movement of Professor Saifuddin Soz to any place, subject to security clearance which is contingent upon law and order and security situation of that area. Professor Soz has never been placed under any detention, as alleged,” the affidavit filed by the Special Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Home Department said, according to the report.

The statement was accepted by the court and the case was closed. However, Soz was not allowed to come out of his house and speak to NDTV reporters.

“The administration has said in the court that I am free to go anywhere, but these guards and policemen are not allowing me to step out. This has become a police state,” the politician said behind the locked gates of his own house.