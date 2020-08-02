Around the Web Watch: Paris-based dancers perform hip-hop and Bharatnatyam mashup ‘I call this Hybrid Bharatham and this is my way of mixing two styles that I love,’ Usha Jey wrote on Instagram. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago View this post on Instagram #HybridBharatham I EPISODE 3. Hey @jackharlow, whats poppin ? 🍯 ➖ I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of mixing 2 styles that I love. Hip-Hop will always be my first love, but I have a big affection for Bharatham. I’m not an expert of Bharatham yet, but I will be. 🤟🏾 ➖ 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 : @orlane_dede 𝐱 @usha_jey 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 : @usha_jey 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐮𝐭 : @kidathegreat 𝐱 @baileysok 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 : @saja.sathiya 𝐱 @ithaj_muah ➖ #whatspoppin #jackharlow #hiphop #dance #ilovethisdance #baratham #bharatham #bharathanatyam #barathanatyam #tamil #tamildance #ghettostyle A post shared by Usha Jey (@usha_jey) on Jul 31, 2020 at 8:59am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Dance video Read Comments Print