New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the Radha Krishna Mandir in Auckland city last week, ahead of the general elections in the country in September.

The prime minister participated in the rituals held at the temple and also ate a meal there, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi tweeted.

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020

New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days of no community spread of the deadly coronavirus disease, news agency Associated Press reported.