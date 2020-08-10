Watch: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits a temple in Auckland
The country is scheduled to go to the polls in September 2020.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the Radha Krishna Mandir in Auckland city last week, ahead of the general elections in the country in September.
The prime minister participated in the rituals held at the temple and also ate a meal there, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi tweeted.
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days of no community spread of the deadly coronavirus disease, news agency Associated Press reported.