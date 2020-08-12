#KamalaHarrisisIndiasdaughter: Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick puts Indian Twitter on overdrive
‘Kamala Harris was the original choice to play the lead in the Dabangg series.’
United States senator, daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Kamala Harris has been picked by Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate for the forthcoming elections. Harris is the first woman of colour to be contesting for the post of the US Vice-President.
Social media was flooded with hashtags and old videos of Harris as soon as the news of her selection came in.
The senator’s Indian roots were a big hit on Twitter, with people from India claiming her as one of their own – or commenting on these claims. An ironic hashtag was offered almost immediately: #KamalaHarrisisIndiasdaughter.