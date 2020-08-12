You can’t know who @KamalaHarris is without knowing who our mother was. Missing her terribly, but know she and the ancestors are smiling today. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/nmWVj90pkA — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) August 12, 2020

United States senator, daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Kamala Harris has been picked by Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate for the forthcoming elections. Harris is the first woman of colour to be contesting for the post of the US Vice-President.

Social media was flooded with hashtags and old videos of Harris as soon as the news of her selection came in.

My phone is blowing up but y'all take a moment to congratulate the incredible official former #KamalaHarris campaign staff, her current staff & Senate staff! I'm so proud of the work y'all have done to get our girl here! 💛🐝#VPKamala #KamalaHarrisForVPpic.twitter.com/tcqWWGCztS — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) August 11, 2020

A little over a year ago, @KamalaHarris was challenging @JoeBiden’s record on race. As of yesterday, she’s his running mate.



Parties & nations that are democratic, that nurture & provide space for dissent, have a better shot at winning pic.twitter.com/B2Tugj9WLH — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) August 12, 2020

The senator’s Indian roots were a big hit on Twitter, with people from India claiming her as one of their own – or commenting on these claims. An ironic hashtag was offered almost immediately: #KamalaHarrisisIndiasdaughter.

#KamalaHarrisIndiasDaughter

Whenever she comes to India she brings me a packet of Reese’s peanut butter cup chocolates from duty free. #KamalaFacts — out of context aditi mittal (@awryaditi) August 12, 2020