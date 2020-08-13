Around the Web Watch: Kind policeman stops traffic to help a dog get to the other side of a Mumbai street Via Street Dogs of Bombay. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago #HumanityFirst This kind traffic policeman saw that the dog was waiting to cross the busy road. So he stopped the traffic to help him. Watch how patiently the doggo waits for the man to make way & then follows his directions to cross the road safely!VC: @streetdogsof pic.twitter.com/WFsCu8jRQo— The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 13, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Police Read Comments Print