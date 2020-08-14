Around the Web Watch: This hilarious video on lockdown teaching woes hits all the right notes ‘First ten minutes of the class is spent in making the children sit properly. Sit straight, sit in front of the camera, switch on your camera...stop eating.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram Ms. Nandini’s notes. #teachers #onlineschooling #bangalore #zoomclasses A post shared by Shraddha (@aiyyoshraddha) on Aug 12, 2020 at 1:25am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Comedy Covid-19 teaching Read Comments Print