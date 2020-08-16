Around the Web Watch: Jaipur gets waterlogged streets as heavy rain hits the capital of Rajasthan Many vehicles were submerged. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago #Rajasthan: Heavy rains lash Jaipur city. pic.twitter.com/Jt8Pwqyqtb— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 14, 2020 #WATCH Rajasthan: Heavy rain lashes parts of JaipurIndia Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for today and light rainfall for the next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/qWlOwsGZFq— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020 #HappeningNow Conditions of Jaipur Rain. What we have given to nature, nature is giving us back!pic.twitter.com/WL0siN9IxZ— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 14, 2020 Watch The statue circle of Jaipur. Submerged within few hours of heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/A2vfnoYVzv— Rahul Meena (@SRahulM) August 14, 2020 After long time too much rain. Almost flood situation. @jaipur pic.twitter.com/6J8yd02syU— SATISH NARNOLIYA (@satish_jugnu) August 14, 2020 Jaipur Heavy rain pic.twitter.com/ZYouBoZrzG— Rajiv Dwivedi (@RajivDw08665287) August 14, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jaipur Flood Print