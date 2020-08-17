Around the Web Watch: Huge anti-government protests erupt across Belarus and Thailand In both countries, protestors are asking the government to resign. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is what the protests in Belarus — perhaps the largest demonstration in the country's history — looked like on Sunday as tens of thousands turned out to oppose President Alexander G. Lukashenko.Read the latest. https://t.co/mYZtASGrPK pic.twitter.com/dZAwL5vAo1— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 16, 2020 The people of Belarus are rising up to remove a dictator. This is Minsk tonight. We should pay attention folks. pic.twitter.com/zXotNR7LZy— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 11, 2020 Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva Trending hashtags: #WhatsHappeningInThailand#ขีดเส้นตายไล่เผด็จการ #ให้มันจบที่รุ่นเรา pic.twitter.com/nNSGXwFKVV— Jorge Silva (@jgesilva) August 16, 2020 Students around Thailand are adorning white ribbons and raising the three finger salute at the national anthem to show their resistance against dictatorship 🕊 #โรงเรียนหน้าเขาไม่เอาเผด็จการ #upfact #ขีดเส้นตายขับไล่เผด็จการ pic.twitter.com/kZEIkAw1uu— kichan. (@memokichan) August 17, 2020 I'm done for tonight - passing it on to you western media at #whathappensinthailand and #SaveParit via @ThaiEnquirer - #Thailand #Protests pic.twitter.com/D3HPbtIVpa— Erich Parpart (@erich_parpart) August 14, 2020 Young people are defending freedom of speech and democracy on behalf of people of Ubon Ratchathani. #ขีดเส้นตายไล่เผด็จการ #แท็กเพื่อนไปม็อบ #ประชาชนปลดเเอก #Thailand #democracy pic.twitter.com/AeWR732HiZ— Titipol Phakdeewanich (@Titipol) August 16, 2020 "Revolution...not reform"anti-government protest at Thammasat University...Rangsit Campus... #Bangkok #Thailand pic.twitter.com/2VICvShCLh— Tocamelaotravez (@tocamelaotravez) August 10, 2020 Activists in Bangkok, Thailand, held a Harry Potter-themed protest to demand democratic reforms from the country's monarchy and military-aligned government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/79mnT7TXQm— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 9, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Thailand Belarus protest Print