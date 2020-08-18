Take the injured to hospital instead of ‘recording videos’, Meerut policeman urges onlookers
‘The time gap between injury and being taken to hospital is crucial.’
In a video appeal, Meerut Police officer Avinash Pandey has urged citizens not to waste any time in taking an injured person to the hospital.
The appeal was issued after a woman was found with her face and throat slashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday, and locals shot videos of her on their phones while waiting for the police to arrive, NDTV reported.
The woman was reportedly attacked by her relatives and is said to be stable.