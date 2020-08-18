Watch | Tamil Nadu government hospital employee pushes patient from wheel-chair, viral video leads to action. pic.twitter.com/Y3d5yRbbBb — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 18, 2020

A video of a healthcare worker dragging a patient out of a wheelchair in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media. The video was recorded in the Krishnagiri Government Hospital, and the healthcare worker has been identified as 40-year-old Baskaran, The Indian Express reported.

As seen in the video, the patient was unable to move from the wheelchair to the bed without help. Instead of helping him reach the bed, the hospital employee dragged him out of the wheelchair and left him on the floor. He was reportedly also heard abusing the patient.

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance and has sent a notice to the director of Medical and Rural Health Services, the report added.