Watch: Kamala Harris addresses her ‘chithi’ in her speech, sends Twitter into a frenzy
‘My heart is so full right now.’
Emphasising the importance of family in her life, United States senator and Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris used the Tamil word “chithi” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. The word means “aunt” in Tamil, and Harris’s public acknowledgement of her Indian roots has brought great cheer to the community.
Here’s Harris’s full speech.
