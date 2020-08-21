Around the Web Meet the Oxford Juggler: This PhD student from Pakistan is an amazing performer ‘In both juggling and life – having fun is the most important bit,’ wrote Hira Javaid, who is studying oncology at Oxford, on Instagram. Scroll Staff An hour ago Juggling to some cheerful Irish music. Been a while since I've been to Ireland and was missing it so thought I'd bring the Irish vibes to my living room 😁 pic.twitter.com/yx3KrIuUdT— Hira Javaid (@its_hira) August 18, 2020 View this post on Instagram Too many drops but too much fun not to upload. Nothing in life is perfect anyway, I spent the next 15 mins trying to do this perfectly in frame and without a drop but there's no point chasing perfection. In both juggling and life - having fun is the most important bit, you can choose to let those little failures get to you and frustrate you or you can choose to ignore them and move right on with what you were doing and keep having the fun you were having 😁 #juggling #3balljuggling #malabarismo #balljuggling #jugglers #jugglersofinstagram #jugglingtricks #igersoxford #stjohnscollegeoxford #lifelessons #failureispartofsuccess #jongleur #jonglage #cirque #practice #circusarts #hobby #tricks #jugglinglife #progress #cirqueduinsta #intheflow #trickychicks #classicalmusicmemes #oxforduniversity A post shared by Hira Javaid (@oxford_juggler) on Aug 17, 2020 at 9:59am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan student Read Comments Print